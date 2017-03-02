Martha Jean Rothbauer Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio – Private memorial services will be held at a later date for Martha Jean Rothbauer, 89, of North Lima, formerly of Youngstown, who passed away Thursday, March 2, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Boardman Campus, surrounded by her family.

Martha was born August 5, 1927 in Cortland, the daughter of Elmer and Catherine (McCullough) Lipp.

She was a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Martha was a graduate of the Rayen School and she was a volunteer with the Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital Auxiliary Guild for many years.

She loved cooking, spending time with her many friends and was a member of the WAGOM’s club for almost 70 years with her high school girlfriends. Most of all, Martha loved spending time with her grandchildren and going to all of their sporting and school events. She loved her family and friends and being with them was the most important thing to her.

Her husband Albert, whom she married June 2, 1947 passed away on September 11, 1994.

Martha leaves seven children, Kristen (Ralph) Donatella of Canfield, Debbie (Michael) Byce of Canfield, Alison Campbell of Canfield, Michael Rothbauer of Youngstown, Eric (Rose) Rothbauer of Boardman, Tim (Beth) Rothbauer of Canfield and Tom (Nicole) Rothbauer of Canfield; 20 grandchildren, Dacia (Don) Allen, Aaron Donatella, Kimberly Byce (Trent Beers), Michael Byce, Patrick Byce, Megan (Joseph) Kun, Brian (Amanda), Eric, Matthew, Brittany (Andrew Whitmer), Courtney, Jared, Drew, Brianne, Marisa (Michael Seifert) Taryn, Cole, Tyler and Brant Rothbauer as well as 11 great-grandchildren, Bradly, Zachary, Preston, Brennan, Neilan, Bryce, Devin, Averie, Abbott, Arbor and Joseph.

Besides her parents and husband, Martha was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jan Campbell, three brothers and three sisters.

The family would like to thank the staff at Assumption Village, especially Heather, Cindy and Ivory as well as the staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman for all the love, care and support given to Martha and the Rothbauer family during her stay with them.

There were no calling hours. Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Home Canfield Chapel.



