YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men arrested after a search of a Youngstown home turned up drugs and cash are now facing charges.

Charles Crosby, 24, and Brian Niznik, 44, are charged with tampering with evidence and two counts each of possession of cocaine.

Officers found bags of cocaine, marijuana, a digital scale, and cash at the house on Oxford Lane on Jan. 25.

They said the amount of cocaine found is worth about $1,500.