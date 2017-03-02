Ohio Sec. of State chastises Trumbull Co. Republicans for ‘dysfunction’

Jon Husted said the Trumbull County Republican Party "has had ample opportunities to get it right"

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted speaks to supporters at the Ohio Republican Party election night celebration in Columbus, Ohio. Residents in three Ohio counties contend in a lawsuit that the Secretary of State violated their rights when he invalidated ballot proposals they offered that would have restricted development projects related to the gas-drilling technique known as fracking. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted speaks to supporters at the Ohio Republican Party election night celebration in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted reappointed Republican Kathi Creed to another four-year term on the Trumbull County Board of Elections Thursday.

In making the appointment, Husted wrote:

The Trumbull County Republican Party has had ample opportunities to get this right. I cannot allow the dysfunction within the Trumbull County Republican Party to create dysfunction at the board of elections.”

Husted bypassed Randy Law, chairman of the Trumbull Republicans, who also wanted the job.

