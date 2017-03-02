Pamela Lynn (Gurd) Banks Obituary

March 2, 2017 Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Pamela Lynn (Gurd) Banks passed away Thursday, March 2.

Pamela was born on March 20, 1975.

Arrangements are pending and being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.


