Pamela Lynn (Gurd) Banks Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Pamela Lynn (Gurd) Banks passed away Thursday, March 2.
Pamela was born on March 20, 1975.
Arrangements are pending and being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.
