Pet adoptions slow for some types of dogs

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Meet Dexter. He’s been with Animal Charity for four years. He’s potty trained, well mannered, and adores people. But one small problem seems to be holding him back from finding a home.

Mary Louk with Animal Charity of Ohio said the problem Dexter has is that he is “dog reactive,” meaning he can’t live with other dogs and cats. She says Dexter would see them as prey.

Then there is Lucky, another resident of Animal Charity. Actually, he is their longest resident. Lucky is a near perfect dog. But just like Dexter he keeps getting passed over.

“Lucky was starved, so he has some issues with food,” Louk said.

Dexter and Lucky are two of several dogs that Animal Charity has a hard time adopting. Their small problems are a result of the abuse they suffered before being rescued.

Rescue workers say the dogs should be seen for the love they have to give, not their small problems. Many of their issues can be worked through with the right owner.

“We have to find the right people that are willing to take these dogs on and are willing to do this,” Louk said.

Sarah Sabol with Angels for Animals adopts out dogs all the time, but their pit bulls are often the last to go. Cities like Girard and Poland have breed-specific legislation that prevents people from owning pit bull dogs. The stigma, paired with the law, makes it very hard for certain dogs find homes.

“One of our most gentle dogs is Diesel. He is a pit bull. He has the nice big head that everyone is so scared of, but he is the most gentle giant in the world,” Sabol said.

Sabol believes the breed specific legislation should be replaced with a more effective restriction against aggressive dogs, not any specific breed.

Any breed needs a kind, patient and loving owner. And Louk says that every dog will be different.

“You are never going to get a perfect dog. You have to be willing to work with them. There are things that can be done- training and taking proper precaution,” Louk said.