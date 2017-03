AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch’s Brenna Rito was named Player of the Game for her play in the Warriors’ 55-50 win over Southeast in the Division II District Title game.

The contest was broadcast as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on March 2nd.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Rito finished with 15 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists, helping the Warriors secure the third District Crown in program history, and the first since 2015.