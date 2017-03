FARMDALE, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a missing 91-year-old man with dementia.

Investigators said John Peters was last seen driving in Orwell, Ohio on Tuesday, and he hasn’t yet returned home.

He was reported missing in Trumbull County.

Peters was last seen wearing all-green Dickies clothing. He was driving a blue 2006 Dodge Caravan, license plate JP6040.