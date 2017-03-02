Police: Ohio carjacking duo stymied by stick shift

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police say an 18-year-old serial carjacker was arrested after his accomplice couldn’t drive a stick shift — even with some coaching from the victim.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2mxdhUz ) Damari Wayne was charged with robbery. Police say he committed three armed carjackings between Feb. 11 and Feb. 21.

Police say Wayne and a 17-year-old boy attempted to steal a 23-year-old man’s car on Feb. 21. The younger teen got in the driver’s seat but was unable to operate the vehicle. That’s when police say the duo turned the gun on their victim while he tried to explain how to use the gears.

The duo eventually got frustrated and ran off with the man’s cellphone, which police used to pinpoint their location.

A message seeking comment was left Thursday for his attorney.

