Rep. Tim Ryan blasts Attorney General: ‘It’s pretty clear he lied’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN and the Associated Press) – A White House spokeswoman is assailing reports that Attorney General Jeff Sessions twice talked to Russia’s ambassador to the United States during last year’s presidential campaign.

Sessions, an early supporter of President Donald Trump and a policy adviser to the Republican candidate, did not disclose those discussions at his confirmation hearing in January when asked what he would do if “anyone affiliated” with the campaign had been in contact with officials of the Russian government.

Sessions replied that he had not had communication with the Russians.

Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said Wednesday night that “there was absolutely nothing misleading about his answer.”

Sessions said, “I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign. I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false.”

White House Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the reports “the latest attack against the Trump administration by partisan Democrats.”

She added, “General Sessions met with the ambassador in an official capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, which is entirely consistent with his testimony” to the Senate Judiciary Committee at a confirmation hearing in January.

Referring to questions on this issue that Sen. Al Franken raised with Sessions at that hearing, she said, “It’s no surprise Senator Al Franken is pushing this story immediately following President Trump’s successful address to the nation.”

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan appeared on CNN Thursday morning blasting Sessions, eluding to other missteps in the Trump administration.

“I think it’s pretty clear he lied. I mean he said he was a surrogate and he then went on to say he never had any meetings in any capacity with Russian officials let alone the top Russian spy in the United States. And I think you put this in addition to Trump has not shown his taxes. And in his relationship with Russian folks in the Ukraine. What the hell is going on here? Why is everybody lying?” Ryan said.

A prominent Russian lawmaker close to the Kremlin is playing down the revelation that the Attorney General Jeff Sessions met twice with Russia’s ambassador during the American presidential campaign.

