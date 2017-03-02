Security guard robbed at gunpoint in Youngstown

The guard was watching a property slated for demolition on N. Fruit Street

By Published: Updated:
Armed Robbery, Shooting Generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A security officer that was guarding a building on N. Fruit Street was robbed at gunpoint.

According to a police report, officers were called about 9 p.m. Tuesday to 28 N. Fruit on reports of a robbery.

The victim told police he was sitting in his vehicle when a man walked up to him and asked him for change. The guard gave him some coins. The suspect came back a few minutes later and robbed the guard at gunpoint, demanding all his cash and cigarettes.

The suspect took off on foot with $27 and a pack of Newport cigarettes.

Police searched the area but didn’t find the suspect.

The guard was watching a building that was slated for demolition.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s