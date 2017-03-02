Security guard robbed at gunpoint in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A security officer that was guarding a building on N. Fruit Street was robbed at gunpoint.

According to a police report, officers were called about 9 p.m. Tuesday to 28 N. Fruit on reports of a robbery.

The victim told police he was sitting in his vehicle when a man walked up to him and asked him for change. The guard gave him some coins. The suspect came back a few minutes later and robbed the guard at gunpoint, demanding all his cash and cigarettes.

The suspect took off on foot with $27 and a pack of Newport cigarettes.

Police searched the area but didn’t find the suspect.

The guard was watching a building that was slated for demolition.