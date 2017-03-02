Storm Team 27: Breezy, cold, light snow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:
Breezy Thursday with a few snow showers or flurries.  Highs will only climb into the middle 30’s.  Another chance for snow showers Thursday night.  Watching the storm path as the heaviest snow swath will be narrow and may drift to the south of our area.  Right now, 1 to 2 inches will be possible into Friday morning.  Colder through the end of the week.  Warming a little by early next week with more rain and even thunderstorms by Tuesday.

Forecast

Thursday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny.  Windy with light snow.  (20%)
High:   35

Thursday night:   Snow showers developing.  1 to 2 inches possible.  Watching storm track closely.  (50%)
Low:   23

Friday:   Mostly cloudy and breezy.  Chance for snow showers.  (60%)
High:   29

Saturday:  Partly or Mostly cloudy.
High:   29    Low:   16

Sunday:   Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower.  (20%)
High:   47   Low:   19

Monday:   Mostly cloudy. Chance rain showers. (30%)
High:   55   Low:   39

Tuesday:   Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High:   59    Low:   45

Wednesday:   Mostly cloudy. Chance for a flurry.  (20%)
High:   39    Low:   33

Thursday:   Chance for rain or snow showers.  (40%)
High:   45    Low:   30

