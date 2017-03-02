Storm Team 27: Colder with snow showers through Friday

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast snow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:
Cold air has returned with scattered snow showers. Lows will fall into the upper teens overnight with scattered snow showers. Accumulation will be light with a Trace to up to 2 inches possible in isolated spots. Isolated spots could see 3 inches. Cold and blustery Friday with scattered snow showers. Again, accumulation will be light with an inch or less in most spots with up to 2 inches possible in the snowbelt. Cold to start the weekend with warming temperatures into next week.

Forecast

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Blustery. Scattered snow showers. An inch or less. Up to 2” in snowbelt. (70%)
High: 27

Friday night: Chance for a snow shower or flurry. Mainly in the snowbelt. Little additional accumulation. (40%)
Low: 14

Saturday: Scattered clouds. Very Small risk for a sprinkle late.
High: 32 Low: 14

Sunday: Partly sunny. Very small risk for a sprinkle or light shower.
High: 49 Low: 19

Monday: Mainly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 55 Low: 38

Tuesday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 58 Low: 48

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 47 Low: 36

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 48 Low: 29

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 45 Low: 28

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s