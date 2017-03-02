Strong winds take down power lines; Tree hits cars and house in Niles

No one was hurt, but the limbs of the tree came through the side of the house where a child was sleeping

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Strong winds early Thursday forced a tree down in Niles that smashed two cars and crashed into the side of a house.

The tree fell about 3 a.m. at a home on Seneca Street.

No one was hurt, but the limbs of the tree came through the side of the house where a child was sleeping.

“It hit right through my son’s room over his bed…it could have killed him. It was horrifying,” said Krista Viga, homeowner.

The tree landed on two vehicles, destroying them. It also brought up a 10 by 10-foot slab of concrete.

“They are going to have to rebuild the roof. Both of us need a new car. It completely destroyed both of our cars,” Viga said.

Viga said the tree that fell came from her neighbor’s property. She said her family had just moved into their home two weeks ago.

The intersection of Seneca Street and Beaver Avenue is closed so crews can remove the tree.

Neighbors in the immediate area are without power.

In Beaver Township, power lines came down overnight, closing Route 626.

Power outages have been reported across the Valley. As of 5 a.m. 646 customers were without power in Mahoning County, 166 in Trumbull County, 41 in Columbiana County and 10 in Mercer County.

