Warren crime activity: Clothes found in toilet after break-in

Police investigated the following incidents in Warren from February 22 - March 2:

By Published:
Warren crime generic

Wednesday, Feb. 22

2:27 p.m. – 3300 block of Elm Road NE (Sheetz gas station), a woman reported that she was robbed while walking back to her car after withdrawing cash from the ATM. Police are reviewing surveillance video from the gas station.

Thursday, Feb. 23

7:13 a.m. – Atlantic Street NE and Paige Avenue NE; officers responded to reports of a 4-year-old boy wandering by himself. They brought the boy back home. No one was charged at the time of the report.

2:35 p.m. – 2000 block of Oakdale Drive NW (Covenant Presbyterian Church), officers responded to the church after the pastor discovered someone broke in, stealing copper pipes and the baseboard heating system.

Friday, Feb. 24

3:31 a.m. – 200 block of York Avenue NW, police said teenage twins robbed two victims at gunpoint sometime overnight. Before stealing a vehicle one of the victims owned, police said they forced him to strip naked and run. Both were arrested, along with 23-year-old Alexandria Nicolino, who was charged with complicity.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

2:41 p.m. – 1800 block of Southwest Boulevard SW, police responded to a victim who said her child’s father broke into her residence. Officers found a door that had been kicked in, and a computer and television with broken screens. They also found the woman’s clothes and other items in the toilet.

6:10 p.m. – 1100 block of Central Parkway Avenue SE, a woman called police saying 20-year-old James Pedicini, III and 19-year-old Andrew Devellin were threatening to kill her. Officers pulled over a pickup truck with the two men inside and found a gun and ammunition. Pedicini and Devellin were arrested and charged with aggravated menacing. Pedicini was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Wednesday, March 1

3:37 p.m. – 200 block of Forest Street NW, a woman reported to police that her juvenile son broke into her home sometime overnight and stole $10 from her purse.

6:12 p.m. – 300 block of Oak Knoll Avenue SE, a man reported to police that over the past two weeks, someone has been stealing several guns, jewelry, and other items from his home. He told officers he believes a live-in family member and her fiance are responsible.

Thursday, March 2

4:58 a.m. – 300 block of Oak Knoll Avenue SE the same man who reported items stolen from his house the day prior called police and said his niece stole his car. Police learned the vehicle was towed and the man driving it was arrested on Feb. 25, but the owner thought it was in his garage the whole time.

Disclaimer: The following reports do not reflect the total activities or calls received by the Warren Police Department.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s