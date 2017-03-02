Warren crime activity: Clothes found in toilet after break-in

Wednesday, Feb. 22

2:27 p.m. – 3300 block of Elm Road NE (Sheetz gas station), a woman reported that she was robbed while walking back to her car after withdrawing cash from the ATM. Police are reviewing surveillance video from the gas station.

Thursday, Feb. 23

7:13 a.m. – Atlantic Street NE and Paige Avenue NE; officers responded to reports of a 4-year-old boy wandering by himself. They brought the boy back home. No one was charged at the time of the report.

2:35 p.m. – 2000 block of Oakdale Drive NW (Covenant Presbyterian Church), officers responded to the church after the pastor discovered someone broke in, stealing copper pipes and the baseboard heating system.

Friday, Feb. 24

3:31 a.m. – 200 block of York Avenue NW, police said teenage twins robbed two victims at gunpoint sometime overnight. Before stealing a vehicle one of the victims owned, police said they forced him to strip naked and run. Both were arrested, along with 23-year-old Alexandria Nicolino, who was charged with complicity.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

2:41 p.m. – 1800 block of Southwest Boulevard SW, police responded to a victim who said her child’s father broke into her residence. Officers found a door that had been kicked in, and a computer and television with broken screens. They also found the woman’s clothes and other items in the toilet.

6:10 p.m. – 1100 block of Central Parkway Avenue SE, a woman called police saying 20-year-old James Pedicini, III and 19-year-old Andrew Devellin were threatening to kill her. Officers pulled over a pickup truck with the two men inside and found a gun and ammunition. Pedicini and Devellin were arrested and charged with aggravated menacing. Pedicini was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Wednesday, March 1

3:37 p.m. – 200 block of Forest Street NW, a woman reported to police that her juvenile son broke into her home sometime overnight and stole $10 from her purse.

6:12 p.m. – 300 block of Oak Knoll Avenue SE, a man reported to police that over the past two weeks, someone has been stealing several guns, jewelry, and other items from his home. He told officers he believes a live-in family member and her fiance are responsible.

Thursday, March 2

4:58 a.m. – 300 block of Oak Knoll Avenue SE the same man who reported items stolen from his house the day prior called police and said his niece stole his car. Police learned the vehicle was towed and the man driving it was arrested on Feb. 25, but the owner thought it was in his garage the whole time.

Disclaimer: The following reports do not reflect the total activities or calls received by the Warren Police Department.



