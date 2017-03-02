West Branch Girls win District Title

The Warriors advance to face Parma Padua Franciscan in the Division II Regional Semifinals Wednesday March 8th at Barberton High School

West Branch held off Southeast 55-50 to win the Division II District Title Thursday night.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch held off Southeast 55-50 to win the Division II District Title Thursday night at Austintown Fitch High School.

It is the third District Title in program history, and the first since 2015.

Brenna Rito led the Warriors with 15 points in the win. Natalie Zuchowski also reached double-figures, finishing with 12 points and 9 rebounds.  Kayla Hovorka chipped in with 9 points in the victory.

Leann James led the Pirates with 15 points, while RIley Norquest tallied 14. Andrea Radcliff finished with 9 points and 4 rebounds.

Southeast ends the season with a record of 21-4.

West Branch has now won 22 straight games, and improves to 24-2. The Warriors advance to face Parma Padua Franciscan in the Division II Regional Semifinals Wednesday March 8th at Barberton High School.

