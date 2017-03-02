Youngstown Schools working to prevent another payroll glitch

Related Coverage Youngstown School District employees receive pay after initial glitch

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown City Schools’ chief financial officer said he’s taking steps to ensure a payroll processing glitch doesn’t happen again.

Last month, some employees at the school district had a delay in receiving their paychecks due to what a district spokeswoman called a “routing glitch.”

L. Greg Slemons, the city school district’s chief financial officer, said he plans to switch the district’s two main bank accounts over to the same financial institution in order to streamline the process. Before, the district had a payroll account and a general checking account and different institutions.

“This process should take a few weeks,” Slemons said. “I would expect it to be completed between the end of March and mid-April.”

For now, Slemons said he is ensuring the payroll account has sufficient reserves to cover the payroll. The glitch last month caused the payroll account to have insufficient funds.

The Youngstown City School District is paying any overdraft fees incurred by employees affected by the problem.

Friday is the first payday since the glitch.

“It’s unfortunate that the problem happened at all,” said Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip. “But if it was going to happen, I’m glad Greg was here to take care of it, do it quickly and implement safeguards to make sure it never happens again. Youngstown City School District employees work hard and they should be able to depend on getting paid when they are supposed to get paid.”