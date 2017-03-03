23 drug overdoses reported in Trumbull County in 2 days

Local health officials believe the overdoses stemmed from a batch of drugs recently seen in the Cleveland area

By Published:
Ambulance generic

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There have been 23 overdoses in Trumbull County in the last two days, according to the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

All twenty-three people who overdosed on drugs were successfully revived with naloxone, an opioid-reversal drug, according to Randee Shoenberger of the Trumbull County Combined Health District.

April Caraway, executive director of the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, said they believe the drugs have made their way down from Cleveland. Health officials are warning people of the dangers of using and mixing drugs.

“I had let our agencies know to brace for this because Cleveland had a huge number of overdoses two to three weeks ago, and that’s about how long it takes for the drugs to reach us,” Caraway said. “Fentanyl and heroin are being mixed with cocaine because people think the stimulant will keep them from overdosing and that is just not true.”

Caraway said those wanting help with addiction contact the Coleman Access Center, which assesses and screens clients and then makes a referral to a program as appropriate. The Coleman Access Center is located at 552 North Park Ave. in Warren.

For more information, call 330-392-1100.

WKBN has a list of local resources for those struggling with a heroin addiction. You can also read more stories about the crisis here.

WKBN is talking to Caraway about the overdoses and how the Trumbull County Menta Health and Recovery Board plans to help. You can see that report on WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s