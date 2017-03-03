Boardman crime activity: Man reports Tinder date left with his wallet

Thursday, February 23

3:50 p.m. – 8100 block of Market St., Mason Davis, 29, of New Brighton, Pa., arrested on a theft and assault warrant. Police said Davis came into Lowe’s, put $1,600 worth of tools into his shopping cart and then struck a store associate with the cart before running out of the store with the tools.

4:10 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., Kristina Bridgens, 31, and James Davis, 32, both of Warren, were arrested and charged with theft. Davis is also charged with drug possession and drug abuse instruments. Police said they stole items from Macy’s at the Southern Park Mall. They were detained in the food court, where police said Davis was found with a needle containing suspected heroin.

6:06 p.m. – 7800 block of Glenwood Ave., a woman reported that her car had been “keyed” and the decorative vent on the passenger side was missing.

7:02 p.m. – 7000 block of West Blvd., a woman reported that her car was stolen from her apartment parking lot overnight. She told police that her doors were unlocked and she accidentally left a spare key in the center console.

Friday, February 24

1:13 p.m. – location redacted from report, a woman told police she was sitting on her porch when a man pulled into her driveway and asked for directions. She said the man then began asking personal questions about whether her husband or boyfriend was home and if he could come inside and talk and get a drink. When asked to leave, the man gave her a hug and kiss on the cheek and later drove by the house several times. He was described as a tall Middle-eastern male, approximately 55 to 65 years old with thinning gray hair. He was driving a silver sedan, possibly a Saturn or Honda from the late 1990s with faded paint, a report said.

3:07 p.m. – 100 block of W. Avondale Ave., Jason Stiner, 32, of Lake Milton, charged with robbery. A woman reported that Stiner grabbed $600 from her hands and ran eastbound toward Southern Boulevard. He was tackled and knocked unconscious and later taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center. Police said he had warrants for his arrest through the Youngstown Police Department.

7:02 p.m. – 4000 block of Market St., police were sent to the Hair Depot for a fight between two women in which one was pepper sprayed.

Saturday, February 25

12:05 a.m. – 5200 block of Market St., Andrew Ryan, 34, arrested and charged with aggravated menacing, criminal damaging, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. An employee at Town & Country Motel told police that Ryan was angry that he couldn’t rent a motel room for just an hour, so he smashed a window. Ryan was arrested after police said he ran from the Wagon Wheel Motel.

7:04 p.m. – 5200 block of West Blvd., Ciera Forest, 26, charged with domestic violence. A man told police Forest punched him in the face during an argument. Police said the man’s eye was swollen and his arm was scratched.

8:34 p.m. – 100 block of Rockdale Ave., a man said someone went through his vehicle and he believed a small folding knife was missing.

9:02 p.m. – 5100 block of Market St., a 16-year-old boy was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and felonious assault. Police said the teen stole a car at the Shell gas station and tried to hit the victim with it.

Sunday, February 26

7:36 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., employees at Buffalo Wild Wings reported that an intoxicated customer ordered food and then paid in cash. They said he later asked how much he owed, and when told he had already paid, he became angry, throwing a glass and food at an employee. The employees said he spoke in broken English. The man was found in the parking lot of Bob Evans, but police were unable to identify him at the time of the report. He was arrested on disorderly conduct by intoxication, resisting arrest and assault charges.

11:45 p.m. – 4900 block of Southern Boulevard, Tina Stanke, 39, charged with drug abuse, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business. Police questioned Stanke about expired license plates on the vehicle she was driving and said Stanke refused to comply, telling them she was in her driveway. Police said oxycodone pills were found in her purse and she didn’t have a prescription for them.

Monday, February 27

9:01 a.m. – 3900 block of South Schenley Ave., reported breaking and entering of a garage. Police said tools were stolen.

10:12 a.m. – 5500 block of Market St., burn marks were discovered on the corner of Market Street Elementary School. Police said there was no damage to the building because the fire was small. Surveillance videos showed males jumping over a low-hanging roof and a black car in the area.

10:27 a.m. – 4800 block of Erie St., theft of a wallet from a vehicle.

4:11 p.m. – 4300 block of Hopkins Rd., a man reported that a woman he met on the dating app Tinder took his wallet, which he left in her car. He said the woman requested that he open the door for her because it was raining and when he got out of the car, she sped away. He said the woman told him that she’d mail him his wallet, but she didn’t.

8:43 p.m. – 800 block of E. Midlothian Blvd., the manager of Dollar General reported that a woman took medicine from the store and tried to leave without paying. When questioned, the manager said the woman told him, “You have no right to stop me” and showed him a badge before leaving.

Tuesday, February 28

9:51 a.m. – 4000 block of Market St., Joseph Campbell, 24, arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. Employees at Family Dollar reported that Campbell was in the store talking about illegal drug usage to other customers. They said he had several items and appeared to try to leave the store with them, but he stopped and continued shopping when approached by a manager. Police said Campbell had a crack pipe in his pocket and only $1 and a food stamp card. When asked how he would pay for the items, Campbell told police that he thought he had more money. He was taken to the hospital for mental health issues.

