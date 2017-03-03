Bond set at $1 million for Youngstown murder suspects

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people charged in the death of a man found inside a burning SUV appeared before a judge on Friday.

Lyric Moore and Terrell Martin are being held on $1 million bond. They are both charged with aggravated murder.

The Mahoning County Coroner has tentatively identified the victim as Zachary Howell, the owner of the vehicle. Investigators had difficulty identifying the body and were unable to find a dentist who treated Howell to compare dental records.

Police have not released a motive but say physical evidence linked Moore and Martin to the murder.