Canfield Girls’ Final Basketball Stats

2016-17 Canfield Girls’ Basketball Stats
Head Coach: Matt Reel
Record: 14-8
Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 47.2
Scoring Defense: 40.9
Rebounding: 33.7
Field Goal Percentage: 37.8%
Three-Point Percentage: 24.8%
Free-Throw Percentage: 64.8%
Turnovers: 18.5
Individual Stats
Scoring
Serena Sammarone -11.7
Jill Baker -10.6
Brittany Coonce -9.5
Grace Mangapora -5.8
Alexandra Stanic -5.2
Rebounding
Brittany Coonce – 7.6
Jill Baker – 4.9
Serena Sammarone – 4.4
Grace Mangapora – 3.0
Assists
Alexandra Stanic – 3.0 (59)
Steals
Serena Sammarone – 2.9 (43)
Ashley Veneroso – 1.8 (38)
Field Goal Percentage
Brittany Coonce – 53.2% (82-154)
Mia Cayavec – 48.0% (12-25)
Three-Point Percentage
Alexandra Stanic – 40.0% (8-20)
Serena Sammarone – 29.7% (11-37)
Ashley Veneroso – 28.8% (15-52)
Free Throw Percentage
Jill Baker – 71.7% (71-99)
Brittany Coonce – 70.5% (43-61)
Serena Sammarone – 70.0% (42-60)
Alexandra Stanic – 69.0% (20-29)
Ashley Veneroso – 61.1% (11-18)