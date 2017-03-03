Clara Elizabeth DeVito Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Clara Elizabeth DeVito passed away peacefully on Friday, March 3, 2017 in Sharon, Pennsylvania at the age of 84.

Clara is survived by Victor DeVito, her husband of 63 years. They lived in Hermitage, Pennsylvania in the same home for the span of their entire married life, until Victor entered Hospitality Care Nursing Home in 2005 due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

Clara was born on September 26, 1932 in Farrell, Pennsylvania to Dominick and Elizabeth Bosco.

She graduated from Farrell High School in 1950.

She and Victor were married on May 1, 1954.

Clara was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Fatima Church Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Clara is survived by a sister, Theresa Jacobo of La Puente, California and was preceded in death by two brothers, John Bosco of Mobile, Alabama and Edmund Del Papa of Sharon, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her three children, Dawn (Richard) West of Mission Viejo, Calfornia, Victor DeVito, Jr. of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Judy Townsen of Long Beach, California; her grandchildren, Megan DeVito of Hermitage, Kyle West of Mission Viejo, California and Michael DeVito of Plantation, Florida and by three great-grandchildren.

Clara was an accomplished cook and baker. She would often watch the Food Network, go to the grocery store for ingredients and then replicate the recipe, which always turned out incredibly delicious. She enjoyed flower gardening and yoga and was a member of the Hickory Women’s Club for decades and volunteered at the polls on Election Day. Her true passion was for her children and grandchildren, who will miss her greatly.

The family would like to thank caregivers at Clepper Manor and the hospital staff at Sharon Regional Hospital for their dedication to our beloved Mom.

Friends may call Monday, March 6, 2017 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday March 7, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church Farrell, Pennsylvania, with Father Matthew Ruyechan, officiating.

Friends are welcome to meet directly at church.

Burial will take place in St. Anthony’s Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to 1480 S. Neshannock Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16146 or online at www.shermanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service.