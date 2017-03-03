Dead pit bull found in garbage stabbed, mouth taped shut

The SPCA said the dog's remains were discovered in Philadelphia in the trash by a passerby Thursday night

By Published: Updated:
Investigation Generic

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Animal welfare workers in Philadelphia are investigating the death of a female pit bull found stabbed with its mouth taped shut inside a garbage bag.

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says a $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to arrests in the case.

The SPCA said the dog’s remains were discovered in the trash by a passerby Thursday night. The black dog was wearing a black collar and has identifying white marks on its nose, under the neck and across its chest.

Director Nicole Wilson said it’s concerning because those who abuse animals often commit violent crimes against humans.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s