Dead pit bull found in garbage stabbed, mouth taped shut

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Animal welfare workers in Philadelphia are investigating the death of a female pit bull found stabbed with its mouth taped shut inside a garbage bag.

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says a $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to arrests in the case.

The SPCA said the dog’s remains were discovered in the trash by a passerby Thursday night. The black dog was wearing a black collar and has identifying white marks on its nose, under the neck and across its chest.

Director Nicole Wilson said it’s concerning because those who abuse animals often commit violent crimes against humans.

