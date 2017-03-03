Dorothy Jean Butts Obituary

AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A funeral service celebrating the life of Dorothy Jean Butts will be held at 12 Noon on Monday, March 6, 2017, at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel.

Jean passed away Friday evening, March 3, 2017, at Hospice House with her loved ones by her side.

Jean was born December 23, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Dorothy (Lindsay) Zins.

She attended Boardman High School. Jean was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Greenford Christian Church. Her hobbies included bowling, crafting, quilting and playing bingo.

Jean’s husband, William “Billy” Butts, whom she married April 16, 1966, passed away April 21, 2011. Jean leaves three daughters, Diane L. (Tom) Marki of Lakeland Florida, Denise L. (Tony) Carkido of Canfield and Lois M. (Frank Schneider) Slicker of Austintown; nine grandchildren, John, Katie and Sarah Marki, Lex (Sarah) and Zach Carkido, Taylor (Brian) Cowles, Josh and Joe Slicker and Lauren (Dave) Kramer; one great-grandchild, Jackson Kramer; one brother, Chuck Zins of Canfield, and two sisters, Lois (Dick) Greathouse of Hubbard and Janet Witherow of Austintown.

Besides her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by her in-laws, Howard and Mary Edith Butts.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12 Noon on Monday, March 6, 2017, at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel, where services will be held at 12 Noon.

Friends and family may view this obituary and give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



