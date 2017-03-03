Driver facing homicide charges in fatal Youngstown chase, crash

A grand jury indicted the woman accused of crashing a car, killing a passenger, after a chase involving police

Nicole Mitchell; charged as the driver of a police chase in Boardman.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the woman accused of crashing a car, killing a passenger, after a chase involving police.

Nichole Mitchell is charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, reckless homicide, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, theft and three counts of OVI.

Police said a chase began after following suspected shoplifters from the Walgreens at the corner of Market Street and U.S. 224.

Police said an officer tried to pull over Mitchell, but she sped off down Midlothian Boulevard. Because the roads were snow-covered, police called off the chase.

The vehicle later crashed and rolled over near Compton Lane.

Taylor Duvall was pronounced dead at the scene, and Mitchell was found nearby. Officers said she had keys to the car when she was caught and admitted she was driving at the time of the crash.

Last month, Mitchell was sentenced to 60 days in jail for an unrelated drug conviction.

