Faith-based recovery program for women finds home in Liberty

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new effort to fight addiction in Trumbull County. Project 180 is focused on women to help them recover but also to find their self-worth.

The group is in the process of purchasing a house that has become ground zero for recovery. Executive Director April Mack hopes women who walk through the doors will find healing.

Mack is quick to point out that Project 180 is not a rehabilitation facility. She says the program in faith-based and works on women from the inside out.

“This is a place for women to come and be loved, to have structure in their life and just really have a transformation from the inside out,” Mack said.

With discipleship and daily bible study, Mack says it is those are elements that make Project 180 different from others.

“If you had a clock that is broken, the best person to fix that clock is the manufacturer of that clock. And if someone is broken, we can take them back to their creator and let them build a relationship with God,” Mack said.

Project 180 started just a few months ago, but they are moving forward fast. They are closing soon on the house in Liberty Township and hope to have it open later this year. At that time, they will welcome about a dozen women looking for hope.

The group already has the support of some in the local business community, including Kevin Helmick, president of Farmer’s National Bank. He says he has seen the impact heroin has had and wants a change.

“Women are so important to all of us and having women close in my family I know what it would do to our family and what an impact it would have,” Helmick said.

Project 180 is already off to a great start. But they’re looking for help. Pastor Roy Mack with Grace Fellowship Church said the issue is a community problem and the solution should be shared by everyone.

“It’s a community problem, therefore, we need the community involvement. And one of the greatest pieces of the community is our faith community,” Pastor Mack said.

Volunteers are needed for construction at the house and church partners to help out with discipling and bible studies.

Project 180 is a 5013c organization and can accept monetary donations. In addition, a benefit is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7 at the Lake Club in Poland. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased by contacting April Mack at AmackProject180@gmail.com.