Fish fry season key for churches funding

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been busy for a number of churches in the Valley for the first fish fry of the season on Friday.

They love this time of year — bringing thousands of people together during lent — and volunteers in the kitchen are a big part of making it all possible.

MAHONING VALLEY LENTEN FISH FRY SCHEDULE

They’re also a big fundraiser for some churches.

Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church has fish fries every Friday during the year. Money raised helps pay the utility bills, like gas and electric.

At Saint Michael’s in Canfield, fish fries help pay for the Family Life Center. The church says Friday fish dinners are also a way to open its doors to the community.

“We’re a welcoming church and we’re so thrilled to have people here from our parish, as well as people that we talk to in the community and people beyond the community,” Lynn Roman of St. Michael Parish. “Our telephones never stop here. We know they’re calling from all over the place, so we’re glad to welcome them to Saint Michael.”

There are a lot of options when it comes to fish fries here in the Valley. Check out our entire list here.