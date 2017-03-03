Girard ousts Canfield in OT behind Clausell’s 23

The Indians won 71-63 in overtime Friday to advance to the District Semifinals

By Published: Updated:
The Indians won 71-63 in overtime Friday to advance to the District Semifinals.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Girard boys basketball team defeated Canfield, 71-63 in overtime Friday in a Division II Sectional Final.

It was a back and forth game throughout, with plenty of lead changes on both sides. Girard led 35-31 at halftime and rallied from a 4th quarter deficit to tie the game at 65 at the end of regulation.

Girard sophomore Austin Clausell scored a game-high 23 points, while Anthony Graziano had 14. Anthony Backus and Julian Berry each added 12 points apiece.

Canfield was led by Jake Cummings and Zach Tinkey with 15 points apiece, while Spencer Woolley added 14.

4th-seeded Girard advances to play 2nd-seede Ursuline next Thursday at 7 PM at Boardman High School.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s