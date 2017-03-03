Homeless man charged with breaking glass door held on $10K bond

According to officers, Clifton Jennings was waiting outside the Youngstown police station Wednesday and said he wanted to be arrested

Clifton Jennings, of Youngstown, video arraigned.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A homeless man accused of breaking a glass door at the Youngstown police station was video arraigned Friday.

Clifton Jennings, 53, is being held at the Mahoning County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

According to officers, Jennings was waiting outside the station Wednesday and told police he wanted to be arrested. He said he was homeless and wanted to go to jail.

This is the second time he is accused of vandalism.

In September, Jennings pleaded guilty to vandalism for breaking a church window. He was sentenced to serve six months in jail in addition to paying the police department $500.

