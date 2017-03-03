I-79 closed due to multi-vehicle crash in Butler County

The accident happened between Exit 99: US 422-New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108-Slippery Rock

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says a multi-vehicle accident closed all lanes of Interstate 79.

The accident happened around 12:15 p.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of I-79 between Exit 99: US 422-New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108-Slippery Rock.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said the crash was in Lawrence County. It’s actually in Butler County. 

