I-79 closed due to multi-vehicle crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says a multi-vehicle accident closed all lanes of Interstate 79.

The accident happened around 12:15 p.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of I-79 between Exit 99: US 422-New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108-Slippery Rock.

WKBN is working to get more information and will update this story. Check back here or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m. for details.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said the crash was in Lawrence County. It’s actually in Butler County.