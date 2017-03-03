James Willard Erickson Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – James Willard Erickson, 67, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

He was born on September 4, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, son to the late Raymond Carl and Myrtle (Thomas) Erickson.

James was a 1967 Austintown Fitch High School graduate and went to Youngstown State University where he received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1973.

James went on to work in management for Delphi Packard as a production control supervisor, retiring in 2007. Post retirement, James drove for Fab Limo.

James married the love of his life, the former Marye Kay Hoover and they would have celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary March 21. James was Marye Kay’s “knight in shining armor.”

James was a devout Christian and attended Victory Christian Church in Coitsville and he was a proud Eagle Scout. He was a co-owner of Center of Attention with his wife and he also enjoyed fishing and golfing with her. James was an avid reader and especially enjoyed history.

Left to cherish James’ memory is his wife, Marye Kay Erickson; children, Kimberly (Michael) Bordoni, David Ashley Erickson, Marye (Bryan Slattery) MacFarland and Peggy (Sam) Malmisur; grandchildren, Mason, David James, Amelia, Gabriel, Anthony, Sophia and Weston and a nephew, Jason Steele.

In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Davis and his niece, Jennifer Steele.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, March 5, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Ave.

Funeral services will follow calling hours Sunday night, March 5 at 4:00 p.m.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery.

Friends may send condolences to www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



