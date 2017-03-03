Judge explains why porn emails barred from ex-AG Kane trial

Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane was found to have unlawfully leaked grand jury materials and then to have lied about it under oath

Former state Attorney General Kathleen Kane leaves court in handcuffs after her sentencing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. Kane is sentenced to 10-to-23 months in county prison and 8 years probation. In August, Kane was found guilty of felony perjury and an assortment of misdemeanors related to a leak of secret grand jury materials. (Dan Gleiter/PennLive.com via AP, Pool)
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A judge is defending the conviction of former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane in a perjury case, including a decision to bar evidence about a pornographic email scandal at the state prosecutors’ office.

Montgomery County Judge Wendy Demchick-Alloy wrote in a 103-page opinion Thursday that none of the issues Kane’s lawyers have raised about her trial and conviction would justify overturning the verdict.

Kane was found to have unlawfully leaked grand jury materials in a political payback scheme and then to have lied about it under oath.

She wanted to introduce evidence about a porn email scandal she brought to light. The judge said doing so could have confused the issues and misled jurors.

Kane is free on bail as she appeals her conviction on two felony counts of perjury and seven misdemeanor charges.

