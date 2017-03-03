K-C Boys claim District 10 Title

By Published:
Kennedy Catholic Eagles High School Basketball

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic rolled to a District 10 Class A Championship with a dominant 95-22 win over Jamestown Friday night.

Drew Magestro led the Golden Eagles with a game-high 30 points. Maceo Austin wasn’t far behind with 24 points.

Marcin Wiszomirski also reached double-figures with 11, while Mohamed Konate chipped in with 10 points.

Darion Keyser led Jamestown with 7 points, while Jacob Rhoades added 6 points in the setback. Jamestown drops to 8-16 overall on the campaign.

Kennedy Catholic improves to 21-2 overall on the season.

