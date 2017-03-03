Local library leaders concerned about budget cuts

Legislators got together with local library leaders on Friday to discuss the importance of libraries

By Published:
Twenty-two public libraries in Ashtabula, Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties met with the legislators at the McKinley Memorial Library for breakfast. State representatives, senators and representatives from congressman's offices were there to speak as well.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Do you use your public library? They provide many resources, other than just books.

Friday, legislators got together with local library leaders to discuss its importance.

Twenty-two public libraries in Ashtabula, Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties met with the legislators at the McKinley Memorial Library for breakfast. State representatives, senators and representatives from congressman’s offices were there to speak as well.

The overall message was clear, libraries are important.

Heidi Daniel, executive director of The Public Library of Youngstown, said while Governor John Kasich’s new budget says public libraries are important, funding for them has been cut. The cut is from 1.7 percent of the general revenue fund to 1.66 percent.

Daniel said they want to start a conversation now about the potential effects.

“It’s important to do this advocacy now because we don’t want that to slip even further. Also, if tax collections are down statewide, it could become a much larger issue,” she said.

Daniel also said that even though the cut is small, it can affect smaller library systems that are completely funded from the Public Library Fund.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s