Louis Conti Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Youngstown, preceded by a 9:15 a.m. prayer service held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman (new location), with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating, for Louis Conti, 94, of Boardman, who passed away Friday morning, March 3, 2017, with his loving family by his side.

The memories of Louis will be especially cherished and remembered by his loving son, Danny and daughter, Luci and their respective families.

Louis was born November 8, 1922, in Caroville, Italy, Provincia Campobasso, now Provincia Isernia. Louis was the son of Sabatino Conti and Lucia Ricchiuti Conti Castronuovo.

On August 15, 1938, Louis and his two younger brothers, John and Nick, boarded the Luxury ship by the name of Roma, that left Naples, Italy. They traveled third class and arrived at the New York Harbor on August 27 and then they went to Campbell, Ohio the next day.

Louis joined the Civilian Conservation Corp. in June of 1939 and served ten months in Utah. In March of 1943, he was drafted and served in the CBI Theater in India, then Burma, then China and back to India in the 1891st Aviation Engineers – 10th Air Force. Louis earned the rank of corporal and was awarded the following decorations and citations; the Good Conduct Medal, the American Campaign Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with four Bronze Battle Stars and received an Honorable Discharge on January 8, 1946.

Louis began his employment in 1946 at Youngstown Sheet & Tube, Campbell Works. He worked as pipe inspector until the mill closed and, at that time, he took retirement.

Louis Married Agnes Halichi in 1948 and in 1955, they adopted from a distant relative in Carovilli, Italy, nine-year-old Danny and a seven-year-old, Luci, Danny’s sister.

In 1962, Louis and Agnes were divorced with Louis keeping the children and got remarried in 1971 to Rose Viano Calipare.

In his retirement, Louis enjoyed golfing and traveling by car throughout the United States. He also enjoyed gardening, raising big beefstake tomatoes and cooking Italian dishes.

Louis was a member of Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Basilica, its Vestibule Club, and the Sons of Italy.

He leaves family behind to cherish his beloved memory his son, Daniel and his wife, Lucy of McDonald, Ohio and his daughter Luci Pugh and her husband, Robert E. Pugh, Sr. of Spotsylvania, Virginia; a step-son, Michael Calipare of Youngstown; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; his brother, Nick Conti and his family that reside in Palm Desert, California; his two nephews, John and Sam Conti in Boardman and their families.

Besides his parents and his loving wife, Rose, of over 35 years, Louis was preceded in death by his stepfather, Joseph Castronuovo; his brother, John Conti and his stepbrother, John Castronuovo, as well as, many aunts and uncles in Italy and in Argentina.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, March 6, 2017, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St. Boardman (new location).

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown, Ohio, where military honors will be observed for Louis service to our country.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to view this obituary, sign the guest book and send condolences to Louis’s family.



Order Flowers Here