Meijer pushes back construction in Austintown

The Meijer store set to open in 2019 where the old Austintown middle school stands has been pushed back a year.

Last summer, the land was rezoned for parking for the grocery store on Mahoning Avenue.

The Meijer chain is seeking bids to demolish the former Austintown school and library buildings. The company would like to have both the school and the former library down by the beginning of July.

Now, Meijer isn’t anticipating opening before 2021 or spring 2020, under a best-case scenario.

