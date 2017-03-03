Overdose victims cited in one Ohio city

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office recently reported a spike in overdoses that resulted in six deaths over a 10 day period.

By Published: Updated:
narcan-nasal-spray

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH (WCMH) — Police say people who overdose in one central Ohio community will now be charged with a criminal offense.

Washington Court House Police Chief Brian Hottinger tells NBC4 that his department has started citing with inducing panic if they need to be revived with naloxone. He said his department started doing it in February.

Hottinger said if officers can’t charge them with anything else, they will charge them with inducing panic as a way to track the overdoses.

Inducing panic is a first-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in county jail and a $1,000 fine.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office recently reported a spike in overdoses that resulted in six deaths over a 10 day period.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s