Pa. woman gets prison for having kids with her during drug deals

Authorities said Melissa Jackson, of Lebanon, sold crack cocaine between Aug. 13 and Sept. 1 at several locations in the city

Cocaine Arrest

LEBANON, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania woman is headed to prison for selling crack cocaine to an undercover police officer while her children were with her.

The (Lebanon) Daily News reports a judge on Wednesday sentenced 34-year-old Melissa Jackson to two to six years behind bars. She pleaded guilty in December to charges of selling crack cocaine, endangering the welfare of children and other offenses.

Authorities said Jackson, of Lebanon, sold crack cocaine between Aug. 13 and Sept. 1 at several locations in the city. Police said she sold drugs to an undercover officer six times and had her children with her four of those times.

Authorities said a search of her home found more than 500 bags of heroin and 71 bags of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $7,000.

