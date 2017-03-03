Report: Man says cab driver in Youngstown stabbed him in buttocks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a man reported being stabbed in the buttocks by a cab driver.

The incident happened about 9 p.m. Thursday outside the Dash Inn on Mahoning Avenue.

The victim said the driver picked him up in Austintown and took him to the Dash Inn. The driver and the victim argued over money and the cab driver put a knife to the victim’s throat, according to a police report.

As the victim was exiting the cab, he said the driver stabbed him in the buttocks.

An ambulance was called and the victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital to get stitches.

A suspect has not been arrested.