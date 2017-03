SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Several vehicles are off the road along Interstate 80 in Mercer County on the Ohio/Pa. border.

I-80 eastbound is closed at US 62. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

The first accident happened about 4:45 a.m. Friday.

At least 7 tractor-trailers and other vehicles are involved.

Traffic is at a standstill and backed up into Hubbard.

Emergency crews are responding to the scene.