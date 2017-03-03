Storm Team 27: Better weather this weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

Snow showers or flurries will wrap up into early Saturday morning.  Additional snow accumulation will be light.  It will be cold to start the weekend with lows in the middle teens.  Better weather returns Saturday and Sunday with more sunshine and warmer temperatures.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40’s.  The 50’s return by Monday and near 60 by Tuesday.  The risk for showers and thunderstorms will return with the warmer temperatures.

Saturday:  Partly sunny.  A few flurries early.
High:   32

Saturday night:   A few clouds.  Cold.
Low:   15

Sunday:   Partly sunny.
High:   47

Monday:   Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High:   55   Low:   37

Tuesday:   Scattered rain or thunderstorms. (70%)
High:   57    Low:   48

Wednesday:   Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for a rain or snow shower.  (20%)
High:   46    Low:   31

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for a rain or snow shower.  (30%)
High:   47    Low:   30

Friday:   Mainly cloudy.  Chance for rain or snow showers.  (30%)
High:   45    Low:  30

Saturday:  Chance for showers.  (40%)
High:   45   Low:   32

