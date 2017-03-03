Storm Team 27: Breezy, cold, slippery, snow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:
Cold air has returned with scattered snow showers. Lows will fall into the upper teens overnight with scattered snow showers. Accumulation up to 2 inches possible . Isolated spots could see 3 inches. Cold and blustery Friday with scattered snow showers. Again, accumulation will be light with an inch or less in most spots with up to 2 inches possible in the snowbelt. Cold to start the weekend with warming temperatures into next week.
Forecast
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Blustery. Scattered snow showers. An inch or less. Up to 2” in snowbelt. (70%)
High: 27
Friday night: Chance for a snow shower or flurry. Mainly in the snowbelt. Little additional accumulation. (40%)
Low: 14
Saturday: Scattered clouds. Very Small risk for a sprinkle late.
High: 32 Low: 14
Sunday: Partly sunny. Very small risk for a sprinkle or light shower.
High: 49 Low: 19
Monday: Mainly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 55 Low: 38
Tuesday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 58 Low: 48
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 47 Low: 36
Thursday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 48 Low: 29
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 45 Low: 28
