Storm Team 27: Cold tonight with a few snow showers or flurries

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Snow showers will wrap up into early Saturday morning. Additional snow accumulation will be light. It will be cold to start the weekend with lows in the middle teens. Better weather returns Saturday and Sunday with more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40’s. The 50’s return by Monday and near 60 by Tuesday. The risk for showers and thunderstorms will return with the warmer temperatures.

Forecast

Tonight: Snow showers or flurries tapering off. Less than 1”. (40%)

Low: 15

Saturday: Partly sunny. A few flurries early.

High: 32

Saturday night: A few clouds. Cold.

Low: 15

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 47

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 55 Low: 37

Tuesday: Scattered rain or thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 57 Low: 48

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for a rain or snow shower. (20%)

High: 46 Low: 31

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)

High: 47 Low: 30

Friday: Mainly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 45 Low: 30

Saturday: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 45 Low: 32

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

