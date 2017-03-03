Storm Team 27: Windy and cold with snow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Cold and windy Friday with scattered snow showers. The Lake Erie water temperatures range from mid 30’s to around 40 degrees causing the heavier Lake Effect snow that will taper off this evening. Accumulation around one foot possible in the snowbelt. Snowfall elsewhere 3 to 5 inches. Cold to start the weekend with warming temperatures into next week.

Forecast

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Scattered snow showers. An additional inch or two this afternoon. Up to 2 to 3”” in snowbelt. (70%)

High: 27

Friday night: Chance for a snow shower or flurry. Mainly in the snowbelt. Little additional accumulation. (40%)

Low: 14

Saturday: Scattered clouds. Very Small risk for a sprinkle late.

High: 32 Low: 14

Sunday: Partly sunny. Very small risk for a sprinkle or light shower.

High: 49 Low: 19

Monday: Mainly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 55 Low: 38

Tuesday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 58 Low: 48

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 47 Low: 36

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 48 Low: 29

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 45 Low: 28

