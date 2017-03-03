Ursuline survives a scare from rival-Mooney

The Irish will play Girard on Thursday.

By Published:
Ursuline Irish high school basketball

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was only a month ago (February 3) that Ursuline defeated Mooney by 28-points (80-52). Tonight, the Cardinals gave Ursuline all they could handle.

Mooney led at halftime 22-18 before the Irish surged back in the second half to take a 39-37 victory tonight in the Division II Boardman District Sectional Final. Dakota Hobbs led Ursuline with 11 points. Anise Algahmee and Anthony Howell scored 8 and 7 points respectively. The Irish shot 77.8% from the foul line (7-9) and outrebounded Mooney, 21-18.

The Cardinals (7-15) were paced by Pat Pelini’s 14 points. Vinny Gentile added 10 points and Jordan Stanford tallied 7.

Ursuline (17-7) moves onto face Girard (13-10) in the District Semifinal on Thursday at 7 p.m.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s