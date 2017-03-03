Ursuline survives a scare from rival-Mooney

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was only a month ago (February 3) that Ursuline defeated Mooney by 28-points (80-52). Tonight, the Cardinals gave Ursuline all they could handle.

Mooney led at halftime 22-18 before the Irish surged back in the second half to take a 39-37 victory tonight in the Division II Boardman District Sectional Final. Dakota Hobbs led Ursuline with 11 points. Anise Algahmee and Anthony Howell scored 8 and 7 points respectively. The Irish shot 77.8% from the foul line (7-9) and outrebounded Mooney, 21-18.

The Cardinals (7-15) were paced by Pat Pelini’s 14 points. Vinny Gentile added 10 points and Jordan Stanford tallied 7.

Ursuline (17-7) moves onto face Girard (13-10) in the District Semifinal on Thursday at 7 p.m.