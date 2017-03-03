Wilmington Boys claim first D10 Title

Spencer DeMedal led all scorers with 27 points in the win for the Greyhounds

By Published:
Wilmington Greyhounds High School Basketball

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Wilmington sealed up its first-ever Boys Basketball District 10 Class AA Championship with a 59-51 win over West Middlesex Friday night at Slippery Rock University.

Spencer DeMedal led all scorers with 27 points in the win for the Greyhounds. Robert Pontius added 13 points in the win, while Reese Bender also reached double-figures with 10 points. Tyler Kish chipped in with 9 points.

West Middlesex was led by Marshall Murray who tallied 15 points. Casey Mild added 13 points in the victory.

The Big Reds drop to 11-15 on the season.

Wilmington improves to 18-7 overall.

