Youngstown bishop: It’s OK to eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Area Catholics who may be worried about missing out on some corned beef and cabbage this St. Patrick’s Day will have that opportunity.

Youngstown Bishop George Murry is granting a dispensation for Catholics to eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day, which happens to fall on a Friday during Lent this year.

Catholics are supposed to abstain from eating meat on Fridays during lent, which began on Ash Wednesday, March 1 and continues through Easter, on April 16. It has been a tradition for Catholics to fast during that time to recognize the death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday.

In a bulletin from the Youngstown Diocese, Murry said Catholics in the Diocese of Youngstown can eat meat on that day. If they do choose to do so, however, they should undertake the Friday abstinence on another day that week of their choosing.

Murry isn’t the only bishop granting that dispensation. Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput also told Catholics that they could eat meat then.