Youngstown Police seize gun and drugs in raid on south side

Officers went to 139 E. Auburndale Ave. at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday to serve a search warrant.

Donte Jackson is charged with drug possession.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several people were in a home on the south side, including a 4-month-old child, when police attempted to serve a search warrant.

When they arrived, one person ran out of the house and two others ran upstairs, according to a police report.

A search of the house uncovered a handgun, suboxone strips, pills marked “N8,” a digital scale, cocaine, crack and fentanyl. Police also recovered $533 in cash, according to the report.

Police arrested 27-year-old Donte Jackson. He is charged with drug possession and having weapons while under disability.

