YSU Men advance in Horizon League Tournament

Detroit, MI (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Men’s basketball team earned an 84-69 victory over Cleveland State in the first round of the Horizon League Tournament Friday night.

All five Penguin’s starters finished in double figures with senior Matt Donlan leading the way with 24 points. Freshman Braun Hartfield knocked down 5 three pointers, and finished with 22 points. Senior Jordan Kaufman recorded a double double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

A close game in the first half featured 7 ties and 10 lead changes, but the Penguins took control in the 2nd half, scoring 20 of the final 27 points down the stretch.

Cleveland State sophomore guard Rob Edwards led all scorers with 27 points. With the loss, the Vikings season comes to end at 9-22 overall.

YSU improves to 12-20 on the season, and advances to face top-seeded Oakland Saturday at 5:30pm.