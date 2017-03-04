Ann D. Shevetz Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Ann D. Shevetz, 99, of Pleasant View Drive in Shenango Township, formerly of Mapeat Lane in Union Township, died Saturday, March 4, 2017 in New Castle.

She was born July 11, 1917 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Burda) Chabak.

She was married to the late Andy Shevetz, Jr. who died May 25, 1989.

Mrs. Shevetz was a gold and platinum liner at Shenango China, retiring after 42 years.

She was a member of Mary Mother of Hope Parish and the St. Francis Ladies Auxiliary for 15 years and the Ladies Guild of St. Michael’s Church. She also was a member of Shenango China Bowling League for 17 years. Mrs. Shevetz was an avid baker and baked wedding cakes and cookies for many years. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting and playing bingo. She loved spending time with her family, granddaughters and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by one son, Joseph A. Shevetz and his wife, Kathleen of New Castle; two sisters, Margaret Karnis of Akron, Ohio and Mary Sisco of New Castle; two granddaughters, Kiley Shevetz and Kirsten Sansone and her husband, Mark and two great-grandchildren, Addison and Andrew Sansone.

She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Vera Occibone and Dolores DeSalvo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Mary Mother of Hope Church. Father Frank Almade will be officiating.

Burial will be in the St. Mary Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. To view obituary visit www.williamrogerdecarbo.com.



