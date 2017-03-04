Car crashes into utility pole, Boardman police charge driver with DUI

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A car wrecked through a utility pole Saturday morning in Boardman — now the driver is under arrest.

A witness said the car was speeding through a residential area on Sierra Madre Trail, off Glenwood Avenue.

The car was reportedly driving in and out of people’s yards.

Boardman Police Chief Jack Nichols said the driver has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Police are still on the scene cleaning up after the accident, they have no word yet on how extensive the damage is.

